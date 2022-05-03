Major housing development planned for Nenagh

Proposals for a significant housing development in Nenagh are being considered by Tipperary County Council.

Lisbunny Developments Limited is the company behind the plans for Tyone.

They hope to construct 92 houses which will consist of 30 two-storey 4-bed semi-detached houses, 44 two-storey 3-bed semi’s, 12 two-bed semi-detached bungalows and a mix of 2 and 3 bed terraced houses.

The proposed development would include pedestrian and cycle access off the Tyone Road while vehicles would come through Ormond Drive to the south-east of the site.

A decision is due from the County Council by June 16th next.