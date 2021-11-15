Lowry calls for increased delivery of local authority housing in Tipperary

It will take far too long to tackle the local authority housing list with the current rate of building according to Tipperary TD Michael Lowry.

The Independent TD is highlighting the fact that the housing crisis is not just a city issue but that Tipperary and other rural counties are also struggling to cope with a lack of supply.

Deputy Lowry highlighted to Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien that despite the best efforts of the local authority there are over 3,500 approved applicants on the housing list in Tipperary.

He was told that 230 new builds are expected in Tipp by the end of next year together with another 200 or vacant houses which will be refurbished and allocated.

“That leaves us with 3,000 on the waiting list. Many of these couples and individuals have been on the housing list for many years – they’re living in very substandard conditions and in poor circumstances.

“They require the support and assistance of our housing authority – and I have to say that the Tipperary housing department are actually progressive, they’re well organised. They’re good on delivery compared to other counties but it really shows you the magnitude of the task ahead.”