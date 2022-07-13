Local TD critical of government housing policy

A local TD has called on the government to stop its resistance to change, and make differences that matter to people.

Speaking in the Dáil on the Raise the Roof motion, Deputy Martin Browne ridiculed the government for the homelessness crisis in Tipperary.

He said since this government came into power the figures for homeless adults in the county has more than doubled.

The Sinn Fein representative highlighted the stark reality for people living in the Premier county who are trying to rent properties or avail of council housing.

“Do they know how many people are sleeping in cars in Tipperary this evening, or how many kids are in a different house each night? No they don’t, because the figures aren’t collected.

“We warned you about lifting the ban on evictions, that it would lead to a tsunami of homelessness. But you wouldn’t listen then either.

“Take the Tipperary-Cashel-Cahir municipal district for the moment. There are 841 on the waiting list with 5 council houses. There are 16 properties to rent in the entire county of over 160,000 people. The biggest inland county, 16 properties is all, Minister.”