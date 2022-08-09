Local authority making inroads on housing issues

Tipperary County Council plans to exceed its targets for people on housing waiting lists by 2026.

Under its Housing for All Programme, the government set the council a target of building 887 social housing units by 2026, but the local authority plans to deliver 1,125 by then to accommodate the 1,109 people on the housing waiting list.

Senior engineer in the council’s Housing Department, Johnathon Cooney, told a recent meeting of the local authority that they predicted 1,617 people would be on waiting lists by 2026 due to the climbing population.

235 homes that were delayed due to the pandemic are expected to be completed this year, with 117 of these to be in the South of the county in Clonmel, Kilsheelan, Carrick-on-Suir, Cahir, Mullinahone, Ardfinnan and Bansha.