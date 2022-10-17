Local authority called on to honour agreement to take charge of West Tipp Estate

The developer of a west Tipp housing estate has called on the local authority to honour its agreement to take charge of the site.

The Rocksprings estate in Kilross was developed with the intention that Tipperary County Council would take it in charge at some point in the future, however Irish Water has since refused to engage.

The five-house estate has an independent sewage scheme and the water authority has told the council it won’t take responsibility for schemes that aren’t connected to its network.

On Thursday, Terence Coskeran spoke at the Oireachtas Committee on Public Petitions about his continued inability to get Rocksprings taken in charge.

Terence says his documented agreement predates Irish Water’s involvement.

“But it is amazing that I got that letter in August 2018, and I had got a letter on the 3rd of August 2017 from the county council telling me that they were processing my application. Which you have to remember went in in July 2016. I’m just hoping for a resolution. I would love if somebody from the council would inform me tomorrow that this was finished.”