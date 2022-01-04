Latest survey shows Tipp house prices at odds with national figures

Property prices in Tipperary bucked the national trend at the end of last year, according to a new housing report.

MyHome.ie, in association with Davy, has found that prices fell by €4,500 in Tipp during the final quarter of 2021, compared to a rise of 1.2 percent nationally in that time.

Supply continues to narrow in Tipperary however, dropping by 17.4 percent during Quarter 4, leaving only 482 properties for sale in the county at the end of 2021.

The average time for a property to go to sale agreed in Tipperary is now just three and a half months after going up for sale.