Lack of social housing for large families highlighted

The lack of four bed houses is a major problem in the Thurles District.

Local councillor Sean Ryan says that the main issue facing all representatives in each area of the county at present is housing and the supply has to be increased.

He says that families with large numbers of children are in particularly challenging positions as there are no family homes on the market.

Councillor Ryan wants to see more voids brought back into use as was done in Littleton.

He also thinks partnerships could be the way to go for the council to help increase supply.

” I think we have to look at solutions… be it through dealing with private developers maybe and try and see can we have a partnership there or try and build more of our own stock but it is a huge deficit at the moment. I think all councillors are finding that.”