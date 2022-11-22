Just 17 Tipperary properties listed to rent on Daft.ie

A lack of supply continues to be one of the main factors for rising rents in Tipperary, according to a new report.

Just 17 properties were available to rent in the Premier County on the Daft.ie website this morning.

They range in price from €750 per month for a one-bed apartment in Clonmel to €2,350 for a five-bed house in Ballina.

According to Daft.ie the average rent in Tipp is now €1,133 per month which is nearly 13% up on last year.

Nationally it now costs just under €1,700 on average to rent a home in Ireland – up 14 percent on last year according to the latest analysis.

However, the likes of Galway, Limerick and Waterford saw hikes of between 16 and 17 percent.