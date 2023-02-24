Further information sought on Templemore housing plan

Tipperary County Council has sought further information in relation to plans for a housing development in Templemore.

Templemore Voluntary Housing Association are behind the proposals for 24 housing units in a three-storey building on the old Shortt’s site at the entrance to the Town Park from Main Street.

Some locals have expressed concerns about the suitability of the location for such a development – a total of 56 submissions have been made to the local authority in relation to the plans.

Tipperary County Council has now requested further information on the proposals from the Voluntary Housing Association

These relate to eleven issues including the design of the building, right of way, lighting and the need to carry out a bat survey as the building to be demolished may have the potential for roosting bat species.