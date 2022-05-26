Housing Minister on visit to Tipperary

The Housing Minister has praised Tipperary County Council for its efforts in providing social housing.

Minister Daragh O’Brien will meet with housing officials from the local authority while on a visit to the Premier County this afternoon.

The Minister will also visit the Kickham Barracks site in Clonmel which will be home to TUS, Tipperary ETB and the local Garda station.

Minister O’Brien says officials in the housing section of the County Council have also provided much needed assistance for those fleeing the war in Ukraine.

“In Tipperary I have a very strong pipeline of social homes.

“And I commend the Director of Services for Housing in Tipperary who I have spoken to last week in relation to the work that they’re doing in not only providing homes for those who are already on our social housing list but providing assistance as well in response to the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine.”