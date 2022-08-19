Housing crisis having major impact on young people in Tipperary

The North Tipperary Focus Youth Housing project is appealing for support today.

This service was developed in recognition of the need to provide young people leaving state care or who are at risk of homelessness with support.

This morning members of the local group will be collecting in Thurles from around 10am.

Mags Gavin the who works with the project in the North of the county says they aim to offer the skills necessary to live independently.

She told Tipp FM a bit about the young people they work with.

” Young people from 18 to 23… the aim of the service is to afford them the opportunity to gain experience of independent living and promote life experience.”

“They are coming from an aftercare service.”

The housing crisis is having a major impact on these young people

Mags says a major issue is landlords refusing to rent to young people.

” It’s harder to give them the opportunity to sustain long term housing stability because of their age and landlords not wanting to house young people… we don’t shut doors… we’re out in force to promote the service and hopefully people will support us.”