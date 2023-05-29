Holiday lets outnumber long term rentals by 20 to 1 in Tipp

There are almost 20 times more short-term holiday lets available on Airbnb in Tipperary than long term rentals on Daft.ie.

An analysis of the data platform Inside Airbnb has found that in some counties there are almost one hundred times more short-term lets available.

According to Airbnb there are 278 apartments or houses available for short term let in Tipperary which accounts for just over 1% of the national figure 25,300.

Not surprisingly the area around Lough Derg accounts for the majority of the short term lets in the Premier County with 55 in the Nenagh Local Electoral Area and 50 in the Newport LEA.

Cashel – Tipperary has 64 properties listed while the Roscrea – Templemore LEA has 29.

Airbnb has 31 short term lets in the Carrick on Suir area, 19 in Cahir, 15 in Clonmel while the Thurles LEA has 15.

This compares with just 14 houses or apartments listed for long term rent in County Tipperary on Daft.ie today

In Co Kerry there are 99 times more short term lets available than there is long-term rents; there are 1,972 two apartments and houses available in the Kingdom on Airbnb; while there are only 20 properties available on Daft.ie.