Green light for Cashel housing project despite local concerns

Permission has been granted for a housing development in Cashel.

Midleton based RYF Fitz Holdings Ltd is the company behind the plans for 39 residential units on the Old Road in the town.

A total of 50 submissions were made to the local authority during the planning process with many highlighting concerns about increased traffic volumes in the area.

Among those raising concerns were the Boards of Management of St John the Baptist Girls National School and Boys National School, Cashel Rugby Club, local residents and a number of local elected representatives.