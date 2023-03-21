Government and opposition TDs set to clash over the decision to end the eviction ban

The government has been told the support of seven TDs in a crucial vote on the eviction ban rests on how it responds to their demands.

The Regional Group of Independents has put forward eight ‘asks’ to combat the housing crisis – including tax relief for small landlords and contacting developers who’ve not started building planned housing projects.

Tipperary Deputy Michael Lowry is part of the group.

Speaking on Tipp Today earlier he said their proposals are workable.

“I like to believe and practice constructive politics. We have put forward eight proposals – we’ve discussed them with the Minister. I has a discussion with the Minister last night and our attitude is very simple – we need to build more homes, we need to but more houses, we need to bring more rental accommodation to the market. And we have to get properties that are vacant at the moment active.

“Our suggestions are feasible, they’re implementable immediately.”

Deputy Lowry also outlined how Tipperary County Council has been proactive in using government funding to purchase rental properties which have come on the market during the eviction ban.

“Over the past eight months Tipperary County Council were notified by tenants who were served with notices to quit. 120 owners or sellers offered the council the opportunity to buy. 44 purchases are completed and 29 are in progress – in other words they’re at the stage where they’re agreed to purchase or contracts have been exchanged. So that’s a total of 73 out of 120 that were offered are being purchased by the Council for tenants.”