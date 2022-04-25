Fitzgerald: Lessons can be learned from housing Ukrainian refugees

A local Estate Agent says the response to housing Ukrainian refugees should be a ‘wakeup call’.

John Fitzgerald, who is also a local councillor, says that while our housing crisis and the Ukrainian response are two separate issues it should make us think about how we can address the shortages of homes across the country.

He says that while he doesn’t believe in the CPO of private vacant homes, any in the councils ownership should be turned around quicker.

He says that the current situation shows that there needs to be leadership in terms of supply, and that there can be urgent action when required:

“We haven’t just built quickly enough, haven’t dealt with the supply issues. I really do feel that when we want to do things as Covid has proved as this Ukrainian response has proved, we can do it. So it does require a bit of leadership in terms of supply and supply will sort out all of this. ”

In relation to the assessment system for accommodation for Ukrainian refugees he carried out one assessment on behalf of the Irish Red Cross and said that it wasn’t very ‘technical or formal’, and allows for properties to be okayed quickly.

However, despite this when questioned about possible poor accommodation being passed due to the informal survey he said he was confident in the assessment process.

“I’m certain they’re not being put in anywhere where they are in any danger where there is any fear of the accommodation not being adequate. I think that is well and truly covered.”

“And, they’re dealing with it quickly, and quickly is key.”