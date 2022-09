Plans for over 40 houses in Clonmel have been submitted to Tipperary County Council.

The proposals from Carmac Investments Ltd are for the Longfield housing estate at Ardgeeha Upper on the Cashel road in the town.

The plans include 32 semi-detached, 2 detached and 9 terraced houses.

Three ground-floor commercials units with three first floor apartments are also in the proposals before the planning authority.

A decision is due by November 1st next.