€670,000 spent on emergency accommodation in Tipp in 18 months

A Tipperary TD says figures on the rising cost of emergency accommodation locally show the scale of the accommodation crisis in the county.

Sinn Fein’s Martin Browne has received figures from Tipperary County Council revealing that in less than 18 months, €670,000 was spent on emergency accommodation for individuals and families who are at immediate risk of homelessness.

For the entirety of last year Tipperary County Council says it spent €390,804 on emergency accommodation, while so far this year €279,394 has already been spent.

Deputy Browne says this indicates the pressure the council is under to cope with the rising levels of homelessness with 63 adults confirmed to be homeless in Tipperary in April up from 32 last year, excluding children.

He told Tipp FM that Tipperary renters need greater protections and there are a number of things that can be done to address the issue:

“Rent freezes be brought in, a freeze on evictions… all these groups that are dealing with homelessness on a daily basis are asking for these kind of measures to be brough in.”

“It’s gone out of control since the restrictions have been lifted.”