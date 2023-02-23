District Director says Nenagh has capacity for house building

There is capacity for further housing in Nenagh according to the District Director for the area.

Marcus O’Connor was reacting to a submission from Irish Water on the Nenagh Local Area Plan which pointed out issues with capacities with the water treatment plant for the town.

He says what the utility failed to point out was that they have plans in their Capital programme for a new plant in Nenagh.

Marcus told Tipp FM that there is still capacity for housing development in the town but the new plant would clear the way for future development.

“There’s no doubt that the treatment plant is nearing capacity and there is a plan to upgrade the treatment plant in Nenagh. We expect that that will be going to planning later in the year and then to tender for a full upgrade of the treatment plant. That will give additional capacity for housing and indeed any other developments in the town going forward.”

Marcus O’Connor says the Council has been processing planning applications in the town.

“Nenagh needs housing at the moment and there is currently sufficient capacity for additional housing and indeed Tipperary County Council has been granting planning permission for housing developments in the town.

“So there’s no question but Nenagh is progressing and wants to see more house building in the town.”