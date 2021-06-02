Differing views of property tax among Tipperary politicians

The local property tax is fair according to Tipperary Senator Garret Ahearn.

The Fine Gael representative was responding to criticism of changes to the levy announced by Government yesterday.

Homes built since 2013 will no longer be exempt from the annual charge.

On Tipp Today earlier Senator Ahearn was asked if the whole idea of a property tax was fair as many see it as a tax on the family home.

“I think it’s a fair tax. I think most people see the logic in it – it’s a tax that’s in almost every other country right across Europe.”

“100% of the property tax that every household pays in County Tipperary goes to support services for Tipperary. That’s the key point – it’s to keep the money local.”

However Nenagh Councillor Seamie Morris says the way the tax is used in Ireland

“I’m not saying there should be no property tax – absolutely not. I live in the real world – some people like to be populist and say they shouldn’t have this tax and that tax.”

“I’m more than willing to have a debate but what I’m saying is the property tax we have at the moment is just an extra tax. We’re not getting more services for it – in fact we’ve got less services for it.”

“Garret and all the rest of them love talking about the way property tax works in other countries – give the six counties for instance: community facilities, hurling fields, soccer fields, school books – all of those are provided for out of the property tax.”