CSO reveal latest Tipp house completions

Over 120 new dwelling completions were recorded in Tipperary in the first quarter of this year.

Nationally 6,716 houses or apartments were registered.

According to the Central Statistics Office the Cashel – Tipperary Local Electoral Area accounted for 35 of these followed by Clonmel with 23.

The Newport LEA had 17, Nenagh 14 and Carrick on Suir 12.

The Cahir LEA had the lowest figure for the county at just 5 over the first three months of 2022 while Roscrea – Templemore had 7 and Thurles 8.

At 121 the total number of completions in January, February and March was significantly up on the same period last year when 81 were recorded by the CSO.

However it’s down on the 4th quarter of 2022 which saw 166 completions.