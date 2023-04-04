CSO figures show mortgages were used to purchase 54% of houses in Tipp

The number of homes bought with a mortgage in Tipperary has shown little change in recent years.

The CSO has today released its Characteristics of Residential Property Purchases for 2021.

They show 54% of residential properties in the Premier County were purchased with a mortgage in 2021 compared with 53% in 2019.

1,280 homes were bought in Tipp in 2021 – 690 of these were with a mortgage and 590 without.

The median price paid for a home for those with a mortgage in Tipp was €195,000 compared with €140,000 for those who did not have a mortgage. Nationally these figures were €309,000 and €220,000 respectively.

A median income of €60,900 was recorded for buyers who had a mortgage while for those who purchased without a mortgage in the Premier it was €36,900

Buyers with a mortgage in Tipperary had a median age of 37, compared with 49 for those who bought without a mortgage.