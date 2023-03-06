Councillors told there are no vacant social houses in Tipperary Town

There are only seven social houses available to let across the Tipp, Cahir, Cashel Municipal District at present.

Figures were given to councillors at their most recent meeting for the month of February.

Across the entire Tipperary, Cahir, Cashel District there are currently 43 vacant homes.

Of those 7 are available to let, while 11 are either newly bought or have works being done.

Major refurbishment is needed for 3 homes, while 15 require minor repairs, however, Tipperary County Council is only responsible for the minor repairs work.

The remaining 7 houses fall under other – meaning they are derelict, for sale, or demountable.

Further breakdown shows that 23 of these properties are in Cashel, while the remaining 20 are in Cahir – meaning there are no vacant homes in Tipp Town.

Cashel sees only two of those homes available, with Cahir accounting for the other 5 ready to let in the District.

Further documentation shows that recently the council engaged and appointment G & G Condon Construction to carry out refurbishment of No. 2 River View Ballyporeen at a cost of €29,680.

Councillors criticised officials for not offering a better breakdown as to where exactly in the District these vacant homes were.