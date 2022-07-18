Council to contact Housing Minister in a bid to tackle crisis

Tipperary County Council is to write to the Housing Minister with a number of recommendations to tackle the housing crisis.

The move was agreed at this month’s meeting of the local authority following a lengthy debate which resulted in seven proposals.

These included increasing the social housing limit, reintroducing long term leasing for small time landlords, hiring a 2nd vacant housing officer, amending the repair and lease scheme, the introduction of tax incentives, amending the Housing for All Loan and raising the cap on the First Home Scheme.

Cathaoirleach of Tipperary County Council Roger Kennedy told Tipp FM why these particular recommendations were put forward.

“We felt they would greatly benefit the people of County Tipperary in their endeavours to access homes at various levels from social level their own homes even the new buy for home owners.

“There’s a myriad of schemes that people can access but what we were looking for was something that would increase the uptake of those schemes.”