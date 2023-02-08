Council considering North Tipp planning applications

Plans for housing developments in two North Tipp towns have been lodged with the County Council.

Singland Homes Limited are seeking permission for 18 units at Springfort Meadows in Nenagh.

These would be made up of six terraces with one 4-bed, ten 3-bed and seven 2-bed dwellings.

Meanwhile KHCM Developments Ltd are proposing 11 houses at Cluain Bán, Whitepark in Roscrea.

The plans are for eight semi-detached and three detached two-bedroom dwellings.

A decision is due from the local authority on both applications towards the end of March.