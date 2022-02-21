Council CEO says local authority will meet housing targets

The CEO of Tipperary County Council says he’s confident that they’ll “achieve if not exceed” their public housing targets.

Joe MacGrath has acknowledged however the major challenges faced in building housing supply in Tipperary, particularly in the private market.

Speaking to Tipp FM after the launch of the Regional Enterprise Plan for the Mid-West, Mr MacGrath was asked about Tipperary’s readiness to accommodate a growing workforce.

“That pipeline looks good in terms of the public side of the housing element.

“The difficulty in Tipperary is in the private side.

“We’re seeing that we have copious amounts of planning permissions out there that can be started. We have more than enough land zoned for housing out there and more than enough land that’s actually servicing that.

“The difficulty relates to the ability of developers themselves to access funding to build the housing.”