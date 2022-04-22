Council approval for Cashel housing development upheld

An Bord Pleanala has issued its ruling on a housing development in Cashel.

RYF Fitz Holdings Ltd were granted conditional approval by Tipperary County Council for 39 housing units on the Old Road in the town.

This was to be made up of a mix detached, semi-detached and terraced houses as well as eight apartments.

The granting of permission was appealed to An Bord Pleanala by a number of individuals in relation to the safety of access for pedestrians and cars to the planned development.

They also highlighted existing problems in the area with poor lighting and water pressure.

Concerns over the lack of capacity in local schools were also raised in the appeal.

After reviewing the case An Bord Pleanála’s inspector recommended that permission be refused for the development on the 1.8 hectare site due to issues with sight-lines and footpaths.

However the board decided not to accept the recommendation and has granted permission with revised conditions which include that a continuous footpath is provided to local schools and the town centre.