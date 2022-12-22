Cost of “repairing” Council houses an issue

€38,000 had to be spent on a council house in Tipperary after it was left in very poor condition by a tenant.

The home in Tipperary/Cahir/Cashel/ Municipal District could not be re-let to a new tenant until significant work was undertaken.

Local Cllr Andy Moloney asked officials if they could make the tenant who left it in this state to pay towards the cost of bringing the house back to appropriate condition.

Director of Housing Sinead Carr said the tenant would have some responsibility and it would go on the file of the tenant and if they sought another tenancy would be required to make a payment.