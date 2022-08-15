Concerns over Clonmel development taken to An Bord Pleanala

An Bord Pleanala has been asked to rule on plans for a housing development on the outskirts of Clonmel.

Sean Murphy was granted conditional permission by Tipperary County Council for the site on the Dungarvan Road in the town last month.

The plans included the demolition of an existing dwelling.

In its place 7 two-storey dwellings would be built.

Three submissions were made to the local authority with some of these taking their opposition to the development to the state planning appeals board.

An Bord Pleanala is due to issue its decision by November 30th.