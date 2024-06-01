Clonmel protest over housing of immigrants attracts poor turnout

The number of people taking part in a protest march against the housing of immigrants in Clonmel today was much lower than a similar event last week.

A campaign of opposition has been mounted since news broke of plans to erect modular homes on HSE owned land on the outskirts of the town to house families fleeing the war in Ukraine.

Protesters have set up a camp adjacent to the site maintaining a 24 hour presence over their concerns that it would also be used to house unvetted male asylum seekers.

People gathered at the Main Guard in Clonmel from around 3 o’clock this afternoon before marching to the Kickham Barracks plaza where a number of speakers addressed the crowd.

A group calling themselves Clonmel Concerned Residents livestreamed the march on Facebook as did a number of others on TikTok which showed that despite the much better weather conditions the numbers were significantly lower than the protest held last Saturday.