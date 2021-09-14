Clonmel Clúid development to fill gap in market

Nine two-bedroom bungalows are currently being built in Clonmel.

While this is not a major scheme in terms of scale, a spokesperson for Clúid, who will manage the houses, says it’s essential that these types of houses are available.

The houses are being built in Glenconnor, Clonmel.

The land was purchased from the council by Clúid in October of 2020 and it is expected that tenants will be able to move in by the summer of next year.

Senior Supply Team Manager for Clúid, James O’Halloran, told Tipp FM News outlined how this housing scheme will work.

“This scheme was earmarked for development for a certain house type in conjunction with Tipperary County Council.

“They highlighted the need for a particular house type and we came up with a design for nine bungalows, we secured planning permission with the help of the local authority, we secured a site with the help of the elected members and went out to tender.

“By next summer, we’ll have a scheme of nine two-bedroom bungalows fully adaptable for people with disabilities or challenges, totally available for people on the housing list.

“It’s good news for Clúid and good news for the local authority.”