An appeal has been lodged against a decision to refuse planning for 36 houses in Cashel.

Tipperary County Council recently rejected a planning application from David and Dermot Delaney for the development at Limetree Grove in the town.

These would have ranged from 2 bed to 6 bed detached houses on the site off the Dualla Road.

The developers have now taken their case to An Bord Pleanala which is due to rule by mid-November.