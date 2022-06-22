Carrick-on-Suir lowest average income for people buying houses solo

Carrick-on-Suir was the area with the lowest average income of people buying houses solo in 2019.

A new CSO release has given details on the age, income and prices paid in each electoral area in the State when it comes to home ownership.

People buying alone in Carrick-on-Suir were earning an average of €24,600,the lowest number nationwide, while Pembroke in Dublin was the opposite end of the scale at €74,200.

The report shows that two in three properties were bought jointly, with an €81,500 median income.

The average median age of a sole purchaser in 2019 was 42 years old, with Tipperary’s average purchasing age landing at 39, and the highest being Co. Kerry at 54.