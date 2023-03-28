Carrick planning refusal appealed to An Bord Pleanala

An Bord Pleanala has been asked to adjudicate on a planning issue in Carrick on Suir.

Tipperary County Council refused permission for a new apartment development at Barrack Lane in the town.

The proposals from Thomas Duggan included eight self-contained apartments in a new two-storey building.

The site was to the rear of St Joseph’s Convent of Mercy on the Main Street which is a protected structure.

He has now lodged an appeal with An Bord Pleanala against the refusal with a decision due in mid-July.