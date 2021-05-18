Call for increase in Social Housing income cap in Tipperary

The accommodation problems facing people in the Templemore – Roscrea electoral area have been highlighted to the Minister for Housing.

According to local Councillor Shane Lee there are 241 people on the housing waiting list in his own area of Roscrea.

He says the lack of local authority housing construction in the last decade is a major contributor to the growing problem

The income cap to qualify for Social Housing in Tipperary is also a major issue according to the Independent representative.

“In Tipperary County Council the cap is €25,000 for a single person. If you go further afield to Kilkenny or places like that it’s at €30,000 plus.”

“It’s €25,000 of an income limit – now that hasn’t been reviewed since 2011.”

“So I’m calling on the Minister and his department to consider this as a matter of urgency because it’s leading to homelessness and many other difficult things for people in my area.”