Cahir housing developments

Planning permission has been granted for a housing development in Cahir.

Meanwhile building work is set to commence shortly on another project in the town.

Newcastle West based Top Drawer Developments Ltd are behind the proposals for a near two hectare site at Lissava on the Mitchelstown Road in Cahir.

45 two-storey houses have been approved by Tipperary County Council following a lengthy planning process as the application was originally lodged in July of last year.

Conditional permission has been granted for the scheme in recent days.

Meanwhile work is expected to commence shortly on a similar sized development on the other side of Cahir.

An application for around 50 dwellings made up of houses and apartments at Farranlahassery on the Clonmel Road in Cahir was approved by the planning authority last November. A subsequent 3rd party appeal to An Bord Pleanala was withdrawn.

Dublin company JDM Construction is understood to be set to turn the sod on the project shortly.