Cahill: Thurles student accommodation plans welcome

The Housing for All plan will be of ‘immense benefit’ to Thurles and Clonmel, according to Fianna Fáil TD Jackie Cahill.

Under the scheme, Technological Universities can now borrow money from the Housing Finance Agency in order to allow them construct purpose built student accommodation.

Deputy Cahill believes this could free up properties in both Thurles and Clonmel, after they became university towns recently.

He says there are already plans for the construction of new student accommodation in Thurles.

“If the Technological Universities can from the Housing Financial Agency and build purpose built student accommodation it will be of immense benefit to both towns.

“Mary I have plans to do it – on the way in to Mary I on the left there’s a large filed there and they have plans to develop that into student accommodation. That obviously would be a major first step in providing student accommodation in Thurles.

“Mary I alone have 5,000 students there at the moment so if they could develop that for accommodation it would be of immense help.”