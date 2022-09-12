Browne: Social Housing income limits in Tipp need to increase

The failure to increase social housing income limits in Tipperary is under fire.

Local Sinn Féin TD Martin Bowne says this is at odds with the situation in a number of neighbouring counties who have seen the threshold raised in a recent review.

The Cashel Deputy says his party raised the issue with the Minister as far back as April of last year.

“We can’t see any reason why the income for social housing is €5,000 underneath neighbouring counties.

“For a single person in Tipperary you have a limit of €25,000 whereas in Kilkenny and Waterford you have €30,750. For two adults with a child in Tipperary you have an income threshold of €26,800 whereas again in Kilkenny and Waterford its €32,850.

Tipperary for some reason remains in the lowest band.”