Browne calls for Housing Minister to take immediate action to tackle rental crisis

The rent crisis is spiralling out of control according to one Tipperary TD

Sinn Fein’s Martin Browne is demanding that Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien take immediate action to tackle run away rents which should include a 3 year ban on rent increases.

The Minister seems to be out of touch with the reality on the ground according to the Cashel TD.

The average rent in Tipperary is now €1,133 per month which is almost a 13% up on same time last year.

Speaking to Tipp FM Martin Browne said that a rent increase ban needs to be introduced immediately

“He seems to be out of touch and out of sync with everyone else all the housing agencies, the opposition. Even today four nursing unions saying that increases in rents is affecting their ability to do their work.

“We have individuals and families struggling on a continuous basis. It is probably one biggest things coming through every office in the country is lack of houses and with the cost of living to think the rents are surging up by 12.8% in Tipperary something needs to be done.”