An Bord Pleanala to rule on Templemore housing plans

A number of appeals have been lodged against the granting of planning permission for a housing development in the centre of Templemore.

The original planning application put before the County Council attracted 79 submissions.

The Templemore Voluntary Housing Association was granted permission last month for 22 residential units at the former Shortt’s site in the town.

Government funding of over €7 million for the project on the Main Street at the entrance to the Town Park was approved in mid-2022 with the planning application lodged last December.

It attracted significant opposition at the time with a public meeting held in January to discuss the concerns of locals.

Among the issues raised were disruption to parking access, altered aesthetics and fears of how it would interfere with local amenities such as the children’s playground and GAA pitch.

Tipperary County Council sought further information on the plans in February relating to eleven issues including the design of the building, right of way, lighting and the need to carry out a bat survey as the building to be demolished may have the potential for roosting bat species.

Following the granting of permission three 3rd party appeals have now been lodged with An Bord Pleanála.

A ruling is due from the state planning appeals board by mid-March.