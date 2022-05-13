An Bord Pleanala approves Clonmel housing development

Tipperary County Council’s decision to refuse planning permission for a housing development in Clonmel has been overturned.

Brinkley Developments and Homes Ltd is the company behind the planning application which drew significant opposition when it was before Tipperary County Council planning officials.

The plans for the 1.5 hectare at Glenconnor are for 46 residential units made up of 26 houses and 20 apartments together with a new entrance from Wheatfields.

Over 100 submissions were made to the local authority with many citing increased traffic as a concern should the development proceed.

Tipperary County Council refused permission last October which was appealed to An Bord Pleanala by Brinkley – having reviewed the case the state planning appeals boards inspector supported the council’s decision and recommended that planning be refused.

However the board opted not to accept the recommendation and decided to grant permission for the Clonmel development.