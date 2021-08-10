Average rents in Tipp approaching €1,000 per month

Rents in Tipperary have risen by an average of 12.7 percent in just the last 12 months.

The latest Daft.ie rental report for Quarter 2 finds that rental supply across the country is at an all-time low with just under 2,500 homes available.

Lack of supply has driven up prices across the country, with the average rent in Tipperary at €967 in the second quarter – a 12.7 percent annual increase and also a four percent rise on the first quarter.

Economist Ronan Lyons authored the report, and says the rise in Tipperary is a record.

“We can go back 15 years with the Daft report and look at county level. The increase we’ve seen to the middle of 2021 is the biggest on record.”

“There were two that come close – in 2007 rents increased by 10 or 11% year-on-year and then again at the start of 2019 they were up 11% year-on-year but this almost 13% increase is a record as far back as this goes.”