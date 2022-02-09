Average rent now above €1,000 a month in Tipp

The average listed rent in Tipperary is now 75 percent higher than the lowest point seen after the financial crash.

Daft.ie’s latest Rental Report finds that the average rent in the Premier County was €1,001 in the final quarter of last year – 10.1 percent higher than the end of 2020.

The increase is similar to that seen nationally.

In Dublin, the average listed rent was €2,056 – double what it was at its lowest point in 2011.

There were just under 1,400 homes available to rent across the country on February 1st – a record low since Daft started putting together their stats in 2006.