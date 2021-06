The average price of a house in Tipperary has risen by over 18% over the last 12 months.

That’s according to the Daft.ie house price report, which notes the average cost of a house in Ireland rising by 13% over the last year.

The average cost of a house in Tipperary now stands at €206,000.

The report also shows that 48 new homes were sold through the site, a rise of 33% year-on-year.