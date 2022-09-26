Average asking price for houses in Tipperary the lowest in Munster

Tipperary house prices are 19% below their Celtic Tiger peak according to latest figures from Daft.ie

The property website says prices in the third-quarter of 2022 were 7% higher than a year previously – this compared with the 15% rise seen a year ago.

The average price in the Premier County is now €226,000 which is the lowest in Munster.

The average price of a home nationwide is up point 1 per cent between June and September, compared to the second quarter though they fell by 1.3% in Tipp

In Dublin prices are 6 per cent higher than a year previously, compared to a rise of 11.6 per cent in Galway city and 11 per cent in Waterford city.

Daft report author, Ronan Lyons, says house prices have stayed relatively flat as not as many people want to buy.

“If we look at the external environment, look at what’s happening in the economy, significantly higher inflation feeding through to interest rates – that weighs down on consumer sentiment.

“When we look and ask people what they think is going to happen over the next 12 months as a way of capturing the strength of demand people are more cautious now than they were 6 or 12 months ago.”