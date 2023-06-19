Approval for significant Clonmel housing project

The proposals for the former Clonmel Foods site drew a number of submissions during the planning process.

93 dwellings were proposed for the prominent site which fronts onto Abbey Road and Convent Road at the top of Irishtown in Clonmel.

Jersey based South City Limited is the company behind the plans for a mix of 30 houses and 63 apartments together with two retail units and a café.

A number of submissions were made by local residents to the planning authority highlighting issues in relation to the height of the apartment blocks, increased traffic volumes, the impact it will have on the existing sewer system and security concerns.

The proposed removal of a row of mature trees has also been raised.

The development will include a central open public space and a plaza as well as a riverside walk bounded by the River Suir on the southern side of the site.

Following the submission of further information Tipperary County Council officials have now granted conditional planning permission for the project.