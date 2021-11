Tipperary County Council’s decision to refuse permission for a housing development in Clonmel has been appealed to An Bord Pleanala.

The local authority ruled against plans for 45 residential units at Glenconnor.

The initial planning application had drawn over 100 submissions with many citing increased traffic as a concern should the development proceed.

Brinkley Developments and Homes Ltd who were behind the proposals have now lodged an appeal against the decision.