Aontú call for vacant OPW and Government sites to be used for housing

Tipperary currently has three OPW and government-owned vacant properties.

That’s according to a Freedom of Information request obtained by Aontú leader Peadar Tóibín.

This comes after homeless figures released hit a new record, having breached 12,000 with almost 4,000 of those children.

The local residential properties currently lying idle are 11 and 12 Church Avenue in Templemore, which are now intrastate properties for Tipperary County Council.

It also includes a site on Anglesey Road in Rearcross, which has been sold with no date for sale specified.

Aontú is calling for all properties owned by the OPW and various government departments, including a number of former Garda stations and Garda dwellings, to be immediately handed over to the local authorities within which they are lying empty.