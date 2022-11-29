Allocation of houses in new Mid-Tipp development due in 2023

The allocation of houses in a new council development in Mid-Tipp will be completed in the new year.

22 properties in Ned Hayes Park in Littleton are due to be completed in December after over a year of construction.

At this month’s Templemore-Thurles municipal district meeting, Cllr Shane Ryan asked how quickly these homes could be allocated to those on the council housing list following completion.

In reply, the Executive said that they hoped to allocate the houses as quickly as possible at the beginning of 2023.