Additional staff allocated to Tipperary County Council housing department

The Housing Department of Tipperary County Council has received a welcome boost.

The Minister for Housing and Local Government Darragh O’Brien has approved five new posts for the local authority’s housing delivery team which will assist in reaching their social housing targets.

Housing for All, the Government’s new housing plan, commits to strengthening the capacity of Local Authorities to initiate, design, plan, develop and manage housing projects.

The five new housing posts in Tipp break down as four technical and one administrative.

They are among a total of 211 across the country.