Access routes and impact on local amenities a concern for new Cahir housing development

Concerns have been raised about the location of planned local authority housing in Cahir.

While welcoming approval in principle for 43 units by the Department of Housing Councillor Máirín McGrath says the location at Mountain View Drive might not be ideal.

She and local residents had already highlighted issues including that the development was to take in the green area and playing pitches in front of Millennium Place.

“The loss of this green area is definitely a concern and this was highlighted during the public consultation stages of the Cahir Local Area Plan review which was done late last year.”

“As well as this the road infrastructure in the area is just not sufficient at present – and this is without any planned development. So whether you access these houses from the Mitchelstown Road through Mountain View Drive or from Abbey Street up the Mountain Road anybody familiar with the area will know its just chock-a-block as it stands.”